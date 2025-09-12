Cricket Rohit Sharma omitted! Shubman Gill names his Two Idols at a Podcast By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 10:25 [IST]

Shubman Gill, the newly-appointed India Test captain, continues to rise as one of the faces of Indian cricket. With Virat Kohli stepping away from Tests and T20Is, Gill has shouldered new responsibilities - Test captaincy, along with the vice-captain role in ODIs and T20Is.

Despite his growing stature, Gill stressed that he has always stayed grounded, drawing inspiration from two Indian greats.

Shubman Gill omits Rohit Sharma as Idol

Speaking on a podcast, Gill opened up about the cricketers who shaped his journey. He revealed that his earliest source of motivation came from Sachin Tendulkar, who was also his father's favourite.

"I have had two idols. The first one was Sachin Tendulkar. He was my dad's favourite, and I actually got into cricket because of him. He retired in 2013, and around 2011-2013 was when I really started to understand cricket properly, not just the skills, but also the mental and tactical side of the game," Gill said at the Apple Music podcast.

The other influence was Virat Kohli, whose energy left a deep mark on him. "That was also the time I began following Virat Kohli closely. I loved watching the way he went about his business, the sheer passion he had for the game, and the hunger he carried. You can learn all the skills and all the technique, but hunger is something you either have or you don't. Virat had it in abundance, and that really inspired me," he added.

Who is the Host of the Podcast?

Gill made these remarks during a podcast episode on Apple Music, hosted by Naina, where he reflected on his cricketing influences and the mindset that continues to drive him at the highest level.

With Rohit Sharma and Kohli retired from two formats, the 26-year-old Gill now finds himself not only assisting Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is but also taking up the crucial role of opening the innings with Abhishek Sharma. The India player has been appointed as vice-captain for the T20I team as well, and will be aiming to showcase his class in the Asia Cup 2025.