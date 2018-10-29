Rohit Sharma: 'Partnership with Rayudu was the game-changer'

READ THIS IN TELUGU

Rohit and Rayudu added 211 runs for the massive third wicket stand after the early departure of Shikhar Dhawan and captain Virat Kohli. "It was a very clinical performance from us after losing two early wickets. A big partnership was the game-changer, and in all four games we've had big partnerships that have allowed us to stay in the game and post big totals. We have understood the importance of them. And once you're set, you need to make it count," said Rohit Sharma.

Rohit also made his presence felt while fielding in the slips, pouncing on some sharp catches. The Mumbaikar said he has been practicing the slip catching for a while.

"I have been doing slip catching for a while. I can hear Virat laugh, but I've been catching in the slips for a while now. It is important to hold on to them. Catches come to you all the time, but when you're fielding in the slips for Kuldeep, it's not easy off his hand, but I learnt to be ready for his googly," said Rohit.

Rohit was also happy that the bowlers came up with a splendid effort. "It was also heartening to see us bowl as a unit. This kind of performance was long time coming, but very happy to see such a dominating performance. Pacers were swinging the ball, spinners were turning it," he said.