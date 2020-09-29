Rohit Sharma pats Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan for keeping Mumbai Indians in the match

Kishan made a well-timed 99 and Pollard a beefy a 24-ball 60 that extended the match to the Super Over.

"It was a great game. We were not in the game at all when we started with the bat. It was a great innings by Ishan to get us back. Polly (Kieron Pollard) was brilliant as usual. But we didn't start well. I thought we could have got 200 with the batting we have. With Polly being there, anything can happen, and Ishan can hit it. We had the belief that we could do it," said Rohit Sharma in the post-match presentation.

"They (RCB) held their nerves although we put pressure. Kishan was drained out and he was not comfortable for the Super Over. He was not feeling fresh and Hardik is someone we trust hitting the long balls. It's not coming off but we're confident. Seven runs, you have to have luck on your side and get a wicket in the first two balls. And that unfortunate edge over fine leg (AB de Villiers edged Jasprit Bumrah for four) made it two in two for them," he added.