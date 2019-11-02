Rohit Sharma says India need to get better at posing and defending targets in T20Is

India will face Bangladesh in the first of the three T20Is here on Sunday (November 3).

"We have looked at certain number and stats. Our numbers are very good when we chase whether it's in India or outside. Something we really want to focus is on posting targets and defending them.

"That is where we are lacking, which is why you saw the last T20 we played in Bengaluru, where the pitch was a bit sticky but we still opted to bat. We wanted to try and challenge ourselves as to how we can take that challenge of posting scores on difficult wickets against difficult attacks.

"We want all our bases covered before we go for the World Cup in Australia. This is the perfect time to do that but at the same time we want to win games. It's not just about trying. First priority is to win games and then focus on others," said Rohit.

Rohit also said India need to find themselves higher in the ICC T20 rankings as at present they are ranked on fifth. "We need to get that number higher. We want to be at top in all three formats, that has been the standard we have set and there is no reason we can't achieve that," he said.

Rohit said this is the best time to try some young names in the team ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"The team, a few years ago, was very much settled so there was not much room for a younger player to come and grab that opportunity. There has always been a chop and change between that number 4,5,6 and 7 as well. So, now this is the best time for us to try these guys. Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey then Rishabh as well. There are a lot of guys who can do the job. They need to get more games under their belt to be more confident and getting the job done," said Rohit.

But Rohit said the youngsters will have to earn their place in the side in the limited chances they get in international cricket. "They bat higher for their IPL franchise and that is the challenge in international cricket, you will not get, what you want. You have to earn that position and make sure whatever little opportunities you get, you have to make the most of it. In IPL they are guaranteed 15 games but not in international cricket," he said.

Rohit also said he just wanted to carry forward the good work Virat Kohli has done with the team while doing the stand-in-captain role.

"My job as a captain here is very simple. I am not a regular captain so my job is to take the team forward from where Virat has left. What I have done in my limited opportunities is trying to maintain what Virat has done previously with the team.

"Whenever I have been a part of the team, it's been about taking the team forward, whatever messages given to the boys, just to remind the boys what needs to be done," he said.