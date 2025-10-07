Cricket Rohit Sharma set to join Elite List for India in Australia ODIs, Virat Kohli set for new Target By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 10:43 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

As India gears up for the three-match ODI series against Australia starting October 19, 2025, in Perth, Rohit Sharma is poised to etch his name further into history.

Rohit is eyeing his 500th international appearance in the third ODI in Sydney on October 19. Similarly, Virat Kohli has reached his 550th match, and will be taking the step towards the 600-mark.

The series kicks off at Perth Stadium, where India will look to assert dominance early against a resurgent Australian side. With Rohit, currently on 499 international caps, needing just one more game to hit the half-century mark, his landmark moment in the opener adds extra intrigue. Kohli, with 550 appearances under his belt, is 2nd in the list for most appearances for India - a feat that would place him among the elite in cricket's history books.

In international cricket, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most appearances, with 664 international matches to his name in his colossal career. Tendulkar played 463 ODIs, 200 Tests and 1 T20I in his career. The only other player to cross the 600-mark is Mahela Jayawardene, who played 652 matches across all formats.

Most International Appearances for India

Sachin Tendulkar - 664

Virat Kohli - 550

MS Dhoni - 538

Rahul Dravid - 509

Rohit Sharma - 499

Mohammad Azharuddin - 433

Sourav Ganguly - 424

Anil Kumble - 403

Yuvraj Singh - 402

Virender Sehwag - 374

This tour also marks a poignant shift for Rohit, who has been relieved of ODI captaincy duties by the BCCI in a move aimed at streamlining leadership ahead of the 2027 World Cup. The decision, announced recently, sees Shubman Gill take over as ODI skipper, with selectors citing the need for a fresh voice and long-term stability in the 50-over format.

Rohit, who led India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy, reportedly agrees with the call, viewing it as an opportunity to focus purely on his batting.