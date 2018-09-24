India Vs Pakistan, Highlights: Centurions Rohit and Dhawan put India in Asia Cup 2018 final

Shoaib Malik (78) made a second successive half-century in the Super Four encounter in Dubai on Sunday, but Pakistan could only post 237/7.

Openers Rohit and Dhawan combined for an opening stand of 210 and the defending champions reached their target with 63 balls to spare, sealing their most emphatic one-day international win over Pakistan by wicket margin.

Well done boys. What a joy to watch.Great win for us. Onwards and upwards 💪🇮🇳 #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 23, 2018

In-form captain Rohit was unbeaten on 111, having been dropped on 14, and Dhawan was run out for 114 from 100 balls as India hammered the ICC Champions Trophy holders for the second time in the tournament.

Ton and dusted! Two massive tons that made this win look too easy! Hats off @ImRo45 and @SDhawan25 🇮🇳 💯💯 #PAKvIND #AsiaCup2018 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 23, 2018

Rohit also became the fifth-fastest to 7000 ODI runs and has now passed 50 in each of his last three knocks, while Dhawan's hundred was his second of the tournament.

Congratulations India on another clinical performance .The bowlers were brilliant in restricting Pakistan to 237 and Shikhar and Rohit were just marvellous on the day. Top team effort #INDvPAK — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 23, 2018

Yuzvendra Chahal (2-46) and Kuldeep Yadav (2-41) removed openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman after Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bat, then Pakistan were reduced to 58/3 when Babar Azam was run out.

Skipper Sarfraz (44) and Shoaib - the match-winner against Afghanistan on Friday - put on a much needed 107 for the fourth wicket before Kuldeep removed the skipper.

So this is what they call dismantling the opposition. Brilliant from @ImRo45 & @SDhawan25. Storming into the finals of the #AsiaCup2018 with ease. Talking of finals, how about this for a picture from early earlier today. Styled by the ever amazing Goat Clothing #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/q5uOjRfFP3 — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) September 23, 2018

Shoaib and Asif Ali struck a couple of sixes apiece but India managed to restrict Pakistan to a below-par total, Chahal bowling the latter to take his 50th ODI wicket.

Rohit had an early let-off when he was put down by Imam in the covers and that proved to be very costly as the openers set about the Pakistan attack.

Watched fabulous match between india & Pakistan In dubai Superb knock by Rohit & Shikhar. At the end of the match pak board president Ahsan mani said jokingly to me you have thrashed us today — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) September 23, 2018

The powerful Dhawan hit two sixes and another 16 boundaries, while Rohit launched four maximums in a punishing partnership, the captain also given a life on 81.

Dhawan was on his way following a mix-up, but Ambati Rayudu joined Rohit to see India through to a decider against either the same opponents or Bangladesh.