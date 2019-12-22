IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma surpasses Sanath Jayasuriya's record of most international runs in a calendar year as an opener

Cuttack, Dec 22: India cricketer Rohit Sharma continued to make 2019 his own as he surpassed former Sri Lanka cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record as an opener during the third one-day international against West Indies on Sunday (December 22) in Cuttack.
Playing his last international of 2019, the 32-year-old talismanic India batsman completed 2388 runs to surpass Jayasuriya as the leading run-scorer in a calendar year across formats after scoring 9 runs in the Cuttack ODI. Jayasuriya scored 2337 international runs in the year 1997.
The stylish batsman went on to notch up his half-century in the match but was dismissed for 63 by Jason Holder.
Milestone 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2019
Rohit Sharma surpasses Sanath Jayasuriya as the leading run scorer in a calendar year across formats. pic.twitter.com/E4Cr7n6ret
Rohit has amassed 556 runs in 5 Tests and slammed three centuries in 2019. In the ODIs, he has scored 1490 runs in 28 matches, including seven centuries. The Mumbaikar scored 396 runs in 14 T20Is in 2019. Rohit thus ended 2019 with 2442 runs across all formats in international matches.
Rohit Sharma in all international matches in 2019— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 22, 2019
47 mts
2442 runs
Ave: 53.08
S/r: 91.28
100s: 10 (HS 212)
50s: 10
6s: 78
4s: 244#IndvWI#IndvsWI
Earlier in the second ODI against the Windies, the Mumbaikar notched up his 28th ODI century. The stylish right-handed batsman started cautiously and took his time to settle down. The Hitman scored 159 off 138 deliveries and touched several milestones in that game. Rohit also forged a partnership of 227 runs for the first wicket in this game.
West Indies get the wicket they wanted dearly. Won’t see Rohit Sharma in action again in 2019, but what a great year he’s had in every format! Well played 👏👏👏— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 22, 2019
Rohit Sharma equalled former Sri Lanka cricketer's captain Sanath Jayasuriya's record of 28 ODI centuries. He's now fourth in the list of most centuries in ODIs. In 26 innings he has batted in 2019 (before 3rd ODI), Rohit has accumulated 1427 runs at an average of 57.08.
In the second ODI, Rohit became the first batsman in 2019 by going past 1400 runs in ODIs. He's ahead of Virat Kohli and Shai Hope in the list.
