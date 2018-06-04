Rohit Sharma throws first pitch in Major League Baseball game

Rohit became the first Indian cricketer to throw the ceremonial 'first pitch' in the Major League Baseball on Sunday. Rohit Sharma, as part of pregame activity threw the ceremonial first pitch before the MLB at the Safeco Field, home ground of Seattle Mariners who took on the Tampa Bay Rays after that.

The baseball league in America has a ritual inviting a guest of honor to throw out a ceremonial first pitch to mark the start of the game.

Rohit is managed by IMG Reliance Talent Management and is on a 3 city US tour as part of 'Desh-Legends of Cricket Series'. Rohit will be visiting San Francisco/Bay Area, Seattle and Los Angeles where the Indian cricketer will participate in a series of cricket clinics and fan meet and greets.

Great fun throwing the first pitch for @Mariners with my lady by my side 😁 @SafecoField pic.twitter.com/jlLnQfhTWY — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 4, 2018

"Great fun throwing the first pitch for @Mariners with my lady by my side," Rohit wrote on Twitter later.

However, on the cricketing front the Mumbaikar is not having a great time. In the IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians, the 2017 champions, failed to enter the play offs under the leadership of Rohit. His form was also patchy scoring just 286 runs from 14 games and it played a large role in hindering the progress of Mumbai Indians.

On top of that, Rohit also could not make it to the Test squad for India's tour of England. "Nothing changes for me. I don't want to change anything. I want to keep things simple. What has happened has happened. There is a right time for everything," he said.

But for now, he plans to enjoy his time off from the game and will watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where he will support Spain. "I will watch some action for sure. No hesitation, my favourite team is Spain," said Rohit.