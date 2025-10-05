Cricket Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli not guaranteed for World Cup 2027? What is the Future of India duo in ODIs? By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 12:13 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the selection committee, chaired by Ajit Agarkar, announced the squad for the upcoming Australia tour. Along with naming Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain, the committee officially ended Rohit Sharma's captaincy tenure amid discussions of long-term team strategy.

Rohit, who took over as full-time ODI captain in 2021, had led India to significant successes, including the T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 titles. During his captaincy, India played 56 ODIs under him, winning 42 matches and maintaining an impressive 76% win rate.

Despite this legacy, the decision to hand over leadership was driven by forward-looking team considerations rather than current form, as Rohit had performed well in recent matches, including a 76-run innings in the Champions Trophy final. So, what is the underlying message behind this decision?

Rohit Sharma is not inevitable for 2027 World Cup

India's cricket selectors have signalled a clear shift in their long-term planning for the 2027 ODI World Cup, officially removing Rohit Sharma from the ODI captaincy and elevating Shubman Gill as the new leader of the one-day side. This move has raised considerable speculation about the future involvement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in India's ODI team, particularly as the World Cup approaches.

Ajit Agarkar and the selectors conveyed the decision to Rohit personally, emphasizing that having three different captains across formats was impractical. While Rohit remains in the squad for the Australia series, his future rests heavily on merit, fitness, and domestic game performances as selectors aim to groom younger talent.

Virat Kohli's ODI Future Also in Question

Virat Kohli, like Rohit, has retired from Tests and T20Is and currently only features in the ODI squad. Kohli recently reached out to the selectors seeking clarity on his future in the ODI format. His inclusion in the upcoming Australia tour squad along with Rohit indicates that selectors still value their experience, but their continuation beyond the immediate future is not guaranteed. Kohli, who will turn 37 next month and Rohit, who will be 40 by the 2027 World Cup, face increasing scrutiny about their fitness and form to justify selection as the team slowly transitions towards younger leadership.

Shubman Gill's appointment was not just an overnight decision; the head coach and selectors had envisioned this move for some time now. And after the decent outing as captain in the England series, the confidence in Gill grew. Jasprit Bumrah's inevitability in the team is also diluted, as the Indian team won two Test matches in England, both without Bumrah.

As the Indian cricket team shifts to a new direction, both Rohit and Kohli, can't leverage guaranteed spots, and must perform exceptionally in upcoming matches and domestic white-ball tournaments to remain in contention. The veterans cleared the newly introduced Bronco Test and Rohit also shed a significant amount of body weight, but consistency in form and fitness is the message from the selectors.