Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan move up in ICC T20 Rankings

By
Rohit Sharma moves up in ICC Rankings
Rohit Sharma moves up in ICC Rankings

Bengaluru, September 26: Rohit Sharma is on a roll these days. He has struck a record-breaking five hundreds in the ICC World Cup 2019 and has earned his place back in the Test side. Rohit is set to open the innings against South Africa in the upcoming three-match Test series beginning on October 2.

Keeping with the trend, Rohit also moved up in the ICC T20 Rankings and has reached No 8, the highest ranked India batsman.

1. Rohit Sharma

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit has not really set the world ablaze in T20Is recently. In the last five T20Is he has played, the right-hander has managed just one fifty but got starts and failed to kick on. But that has not really touched his ranking and he has now 664 points to be on tied 8th with England's Alex Hales.

2. Virat Kohli

2. Virat Kohli

The India skipper had a pretty decent outing against South Africa and his unbeaten 72 against the Proteas in the second T20I at Mohali had a bearing on his rankings too. He has climbed to 11 from his previous 12th position and now his focus will be on the Test series against South Africa.

3. Shikhar Dhawan

3. Shikhar Dhawan

Opener Shikhar Dhawan who found his range against South Africa after a rough series against the West Indies, moved up three places to reach 13th. Dhwan made 40 and 36 against South Africa at Mohali and in Bengaluru. The series ended in a 1-1 draw. India won the match at Mohali by seven wickets while South Africa emerged victor at the M Chinnaswamy stadium by 9 wickets.

4. Washington Sundar

4. Washington Sundar

Since returning to India fold for the series against the West Indies, Sundar has come up with some steady efforts. And he has handled the new ball to bowl in the Power Plays. The off-spinner's efforts have seen him reaching 50th in the latest ICC Rankings, the highest ranked Indian bowler. In the team rankings, India is fourth behind Pakistan, England and South Africa.

More ROHIT SHARMA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, September 26, 2019, 11:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 26, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue