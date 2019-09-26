Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan move up in ICC T20 Rankings

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit has not really set the world ablaze in T20Is recently. In the last five T20Is he has played, the right-hander has managed just one fifty but got starts and failed to kick on. But that has not really touched his ranking and he has now 664 points to be on tied 8th with England's Alex Hales.

2. Virat Kohli

The India skipper had a pretty decent outing against South Africa and his unbeaten 72 against the Proteas in the second T20I at Mohali had a bearing on his rankings too. He has climbed to 11 from his previous 12th position and now his focus will be on the Test series against South Africa.

3. Shikhar Dhawan

Opener Shikhar Dhawan who found his range against South Africa after a rough series against the West Indies, moved up three places to reach 13th. Dhwan made 40 and 36 against South Africa at Mohali and in Bengaluru. The series ended in a 1-1 draw. India won the match at Mohali by seven wickets while South Africa emerged victor at the M Chinnaswamy stadium by 9 wickets.

4. Washington Sundar

Since returning to India fold for the series against the West Indies, Sundar has come up with some steady efforts. And he has handled the new ball to bowl in the Power Plays. The off-spinner's efforts have seen him reaching 50th in the latest ICC Rankings, the highest ranked Indian bowler. In the team rankings, India is fourth behind Pakistan, England and South Africa.