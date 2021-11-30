Royal Challengers Bangalore Retained, Released Players List: RCB retain Kohli, Maxwell, Siraj; let go Chahal

Retained players with price

Virat Kohli, who has been with the team since inception, is retained for Rs 15 crore. Glenn Maxwell, who was signed by the team last season, remains with the Bold Brigade with a tag of Rs 11 crore.

Mohammed Siraj, who has been with team since 2018, will carry on with RCB for a sum of Rs 7 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Prathmesh Mishra, Chairman, RCB said, “We would like to express our gratitude to all the players who have been part of this great franchise and invested all their efforts for the service of the team.

“RCB will always remain their home. As we move towards the crucial IPL Mega Auction, we factored multiple combinations while chalking out our retention strategy and will leave no stone unturned with auction strategies to structure one of the most formidable RCB team in the year 2022.”

Speaking about the retained players, Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket Operations, RCB said, “The player retention process has been pretty robust and exhaustive. We’ve got an exceptional bunch of players but the key for us was to ensure we have a sizeable auction purse going into the IPL Mega Auction.

“We had many good players whom we considered and were happy to retain, but that would have taken away our flexibility from the auction to get a balanced squad.

“We look to retain as many players during the auction as we build the perfect squad for 2022 and beyond.”

Players RCB released

Devdutt Padikkal, Akshdeep Nath, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sachin Baby, AB de Villiers (retired), KS Bharat, Finn Allen, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Daniel Sams, George Garton, Dan Christian, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Scott Kuggeleijin, Tim David, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson.