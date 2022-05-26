RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Injury Update

The winner — either RR or RCB — will meet the Gujarat Titans under Hardik Pandya in the summit clash on Sunday (May 29).

GT had beaten Rajasthan in the Qualifier 1 while the RCB got the better of Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator.

Injury update

The RR have no real injury worries at this point while the RCB will keep a keen eye on Harshal Patel. The pacer did bowl in the Eliminator but he has a finger injury and the RCB will keep him under wrap for a very important match.

Pitch report

The Pitch at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad is a true one and the outfield is quick. So, we might just see a good tussle between batters and bowlers here.

So, we are looking at the Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing and Match Prediction for the RR vs RCB Qualifier 2.

1. Squads Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul. Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain / wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa. 2. Playing 11 Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Faf du Plessis (Captain), 2, Virat Kohli, 3 Glenn Maxwell, 4 Rajat Patidar, 5 Mahipal Lomror, 6 Shahabaz Ahmed, 7 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Mohammad Siraj. Rajasthan Royals: 1. Jos Buttler, 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3. Sanju Samson (captain and wk), 4. Riyan Parag, 5. Devdutt Padikkal, 6. Shimron Hetmyer, 7. R Ashwin, 8. Trent Boult, 9. Prasidh Krishna, 10. Yuzvendra Chahal, 11. Obed McCoy. 3. Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction Team 1: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Faf du Plessis, 3 Glenn Maxwell, 4 Rajat Patidar, 5 Riyan Parag, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Mohammad Siraj. Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler, Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik. Dream11 Prediction Team 2: 1. Jos Buttler, 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Sanju Samson, 4 Shimron Hetmyer, 5 Rajat Patidar, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Obed McCoy, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Mohammad Siraj. Captain: Sanju Samson, Vice-Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik. 4. Match Prediction The Royal Challengers Bangalore have shown a quite determination to hang in there despite their own struggles in the IPL 2022 and showed their all-round abilities in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants. Rajasthan Royals can be an explosive outfit on their day, and keeping that factor too in mind we are picking Royal Challengers Bangalore as the winners in the RR vs RCB Qualifier 2.