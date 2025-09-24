Cricket Ryan ten Doeschate Backs Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of West Indies Test, Rules Out Asia Cup Super 4 Rest By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 0:52 [IST]

Dubai, Sep 24: India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has given fans a clear insight into Jasprit Bumrah's workload management ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 and the upcoming Test series against the West Indies.

Speaking on Tuesday (September 23), Doeschate hinted that the pacer is likely to feature in all remaining games of the Asia Cup, including the Super 4s and the final, while also being adequately prepared for India's red-ball campaign starting in Ahmedabad on October 2.

No Rest for Bumrah in Super 4s

With India facing Bangladesh next and the Asia Cup final on September 28, the schedule could see players in four matches across seven days. Asked if Bumrah might be rested during the Super 4 stage, Doeschate was emphatic in his response: "It's very unlikely that you go into the last game knowing you've qualified. So, I'd say it's unlikely that he'll get a rest." He highlighted that India's priority will be to pick their strongest XI for each match, and Bumrah clearly fits into that picture.

Preparing for the Red-Ball Challenge

Doeschate also explained that participating in the remaining Asia Cup matches would serve as a good preparation for Bumrah ahead of the West Indies Test series. "He's probably going to bowl a few overs in all the games and bowl in the region of 25-26 overs with training and preparation going into the game, which is a fairly good number the week before a Test," he said. The former KKR all-rounder emphasized that the workload is manageable and beneficial for both Bumrah and the team's plans in the Test format.

Samson Adjusting at No. 5

Apart from Bumrah, Doeschate touched upon India's batting order, particularly the role of Sanju Samson at No. 5. With skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma slated for Nos. 3 and 4, Samson will need to adapt to pacing his innings. "Yeah, he's still figuring out how to play that role... We believe Sanju is the best man for that job and we've got no doubt that he'll figure it out in the future," Doeschate noted, referencing Samson's laborious 17-ball 13 against Pakistan in the Super 4s.

The comments underline India's strategic approach to balancing player workload while remaining competitive in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, ensuring key players like Bumrah are match-ready for crucial Test encounters.