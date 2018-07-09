SA cricketers Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp tie knot

Kapp announced the big moment through her Instagram account and the ceremony on Saturday was attended by several of their team-mates.

Niekerk and Kapp made their international debuts during the 2009 Women's World Cup. Van Niekerk debuted on March 8 against the West Indies while Kapp made her debut on March 10 against Australia.

Van Niekerk, the 2017-18 CSA Women's-Cricketer-of-the-Year, is South Africa's top wicket-taker in ODIs - 125 wickets from 95 matches at 18.86. Kapp is third on the list with 99 wickets at 24.84. The South African captain is fourth on the list of highest run-getters in ODIs for South Africa with 1770 runs.

Kapp is in the sixth slot with 1618 runs. Van Niekerk is currently ranked third and fourth in the ICC's all-rounders' rankings in ODIs and T20Is respectively, while Kapp occupies the fourth slot on the ODI bowlers' rankings.

Van Niekerk and Kapp are second and third respectively on the list of T20I wicket-takers for South Africa, with 49 and 48 wickets. Van Niekerk is also the highest run-getter in T20Is for the Proteas with 1469 runs while Kapp is on fifth - with 600 runs.

Kapp and van Niekerk have also played one Test - against India in November 2014 in Mysore. They have also played 82 ODIs and 56 T20Is together.