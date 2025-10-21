Which Global Stars have come to India as Al Nassr arrive in Goa without Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cricket South Africa vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch SA Women vs PAK Women Match 22 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 15:00 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

SA Women vs PAK Women LIVE Streaming: The Women's World Cup 2025 moves into its 22nd fixture, featuring a clash between South Africa Women and Pakistan Women at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

South Africa have been in outstanding form this tournament, securing four wins on the trot to become the second team to book a spot in the knockout stage. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt will look for another all-round effort from her side as they aim to maintain their winning momentum and fine-tune their game heading into the business end of the competition.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Women have endured a frustrating run, with their last two matches washed out due to persistent rain. Captain Fatima Sana will be eager for her players to put those setbacks behind them and produce a strong showing against an in-form South African outfit. With the race for semifinal berths heating up, Pakistan will be keen to grab every opportunity to stay in contention.

South Africa vs Pakistan H2H Record

South Africa and Pakistan have faced each other 31 times in One-Day Internationals. Out of these encounters, South Africa have emerged victorious on 23 occasions, while Pakistan have won 6 matches. One game ended without a result, and another concluded in a tie.

SA-W vs PAK-W Playing 11

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

South Africa vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch SA vs PAK Women's World Cup 2025 Match 22?

India

The South Africa vs Pakistan Women's World Cup match will telecast on Star Sports network in India from 3 pm IST. The live-streaming is available on Jio Hotstar app and website.

UK

Sky Sports Cricket and Sky App will telecast the match from 10:30 am BST in the UK on Tuesday (October 21).

USA

The SA vs PAK Women's World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast on Willow TV and Willow TV app from 5:30 am ET / 2:30 am ET in the early hours of Tuesday (October 21) in USA.

Pakistan

PTV and Ten Sports will provide the telecast for South Africa vs Pakistan match, while Myco, Tamasha app and website will have the live-streaming platform from 2:30 pm PKT.

Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, the South Africa vs Pakistan match will be shown Live on T-Sports channel in TV, and the live-streaming is available on Toffee app from 3:30 pm local time in Bangladesh on Tuesday (October 21).

Australia

Prime Video will show South Africa vs Pakistan live in Australia from 8 pm ACT on Tuesday (October 21).