Almost 100 Crore! How much Money has Ravichandran Ashwin earned from IPL over the Years?

Cricket SA20 Calling For Ravichandran Ashwin? IPL Retirement Sparks Buzz By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 11:49 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Ravichandran Ashwin's decision to retire from the Indian Premier League has set the cricketing world abuzz, with speculation mounting over his next destination. The 38-year-old off-spinner confirmed his exit from the IPL through a touching post on X, closing the chapter on a glittering 15-year journey in the league while hinting at a move to franchise cricket overseas.

"They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today," Ashwin wrote.

Expressing gratitude to those who shaped his IPL career, he added: "Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPL and the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what's ahead of me."

Ashwin's departure comes after a tough 2025 season with Chennai Super Kings, where his high-profile INR 9.75 crore signing failed to meet expectations - he took just seven wickets in nine matches. His announcement also aligns with reports of his likely exit from CSK.

Debuting in 2009, Ashwin became one of IPL's most reliable performers, amassing 187 wickets across 221 matches and playing a crucial role in Chennai's title wins in 2010 and 2011. He later turned out for Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals, even captaining Punjab during his stint.

Now, attention turns to the SA20 auction on September 9 in Johannesburg, where 13 Indian players - all retired or inactive in Indian domestic cricket - have registered as per a report by Cricbuzz. Names like Piyush Chawla, Siddharth Kaul, and Ankit Rajpoot are in the fray, with Chawla setting a premium base price of 1,000,000 Rand.

Ashwin's availability has not been confirmed, but his retirement makes him eligible to follow in the footsteps of Dinesh Karthik, who joined Paarl Royals last season after quitting Indian cricket.

Former India captain and ex BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly has joined Pretoria Capitals as head coach, he would surely has his eyes on him if Ashwin plans to register his name in the auction. There is Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals, something which Ashwin has played for their parent Indian franchises in the IPL before. So, they could also easily come in the fray if things pan out right.

The ILT20 auction is also taking place in September. So, if not SA20, ILT20 could be a possible option.

Should Ashwin enter these auctions, his experience could make him one of the most sought-after picks, signaling an exciting new phase in his illustrious career.