Saba Karim resigns as BCCI General Manager Cricket Operations: Report

Karim joined the office in 2017 after Rahul Johri took over as the CEO of the BCCI and his resignation also comes a week after Johri quit office. The former India wicketkeeper-batsman's position was under scanner.

Earlier a senior board executive in the know of developments had confirmed that Karim's position is under the scanner as there have been too many issues that have remained unattended which fall under the GM Cricket Operations' purview. There were reports that the board was mulling to take a tough call soon considering the economic situation.

An IANS report claimed last month, "These are unprecedented times and we are all aware that you really have to think out of the box and you have to be clinical about it. We need to ensure that we come out of this pandemic with the least amount of damage to the game. We have been holding a lot of discussions amongst the executives and the office bearers have been having their own discussions. In our discussions on the areas that need attention, sadly his contribution has not been up to the mark.

"This isn't the only issue. When it comes to the domestic calendar, we don't have anything constructive as yet and we might later see our office team having to put in extra hours to make up for the lost time. Moreover, the issues that his team members have raised in the past with K.V.P. Rao going to the extent of refusing an appraisal, do not inspire too much confidence in him. A few state cricket associations have also raised issues about his brusque manner."

"In fact, a complaint (by a CoA member) was made against him for violating the BCCI constitution in appointments with regards to the women's team. There was also at least one written complaint about his appointment as the said employee claimed that his candidature was not eligible for General Manager's post as per the selection criteria which had asked for a post-graduate degree, which he allegedly did not possess," the report further claimed.