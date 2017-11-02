Sachin Tendulkar meets Kerala CM ahead of ISL

Bengaluru, November 2: Sachin Tendulkar met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday (November 2) ahead of the Indian Super League.

Tendulkar, who was accompanied by wife Anjali, requested Pinarayi to extend the government support for Kerala Blasters during the ISL. Tendulkar met Pinarayi at the latter's office in the secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram.

Tendulkar is the owner of Blasters. The Kerala outfit will face Atletico de Kolkata in the opening ISL match at Kolkata on November 17.

Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar visited Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the office of Chief Minister. pic.twitter.com/Ig2tJkjCGY — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) November 2, 2017

Blasters' first match at Kochi is on November 24 against newcomers Jamshedpur FC. Tendulkar also discussed with Pinarayi about his upcoming football academy in Kerala.

Pinarayi assured Tendulkar of all help from the government level. Tendulkar also invited Pinarayi for the match in Kochi.

Tendulkar is also the brand ambassador of Kerala Government's anti-drug campaign that started last year.