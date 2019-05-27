Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar passes his father's words of wisdom to son, advises Arjun Tendulkar to never take shortcuts

By
Sachin Tendulkar passes his fathers words of wisdom to son, advises Arjun Tendulkar to never take shortcuts

Mumbai, May 27: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has passed on some words of wisdom to his son Arjun Tendulkar, a budding left-arm pacer who aspires to play for India. Passing on his late father's advice to him during his formative years, Sachin has advised his son to never take shortcuts in his journey.

Arjun Tendulkar, played in the recently concluded T20 Mumbai League and shone with both ball and the bat. He was picked up by the Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb for the T20 Mumbai League for Rs 5 lakh and also played in the semi-finals on Saturday (May 25) held at the Wankhede Stadium.

Asked if he advises his son on how to handle pressure, Sachin Tendulkar said, "He is passionate and I have not forced him for anything. I never forced him to play cricket. He earlier used to play football, then he developed interest in chess and now he is playing cricket."

"I told him whatever you do in life, dont take a short-cut, which my father (Ramesh Tendulkar) told me, and I tell him exactly the same thing...you will need to work hard and then it is upto you how you fare," he told reporters here.

To another query, the Master Blaster said like other parents, he also expects his son to perform well.

"He (Arjun) needs to do what he and his team want to do. It's a very good platform and the ups and downs provide a real-life experience. It is important to learn and develop, its a process," he said.

"Once a student of this game, a student for rest of your life. Thats what I try and tell him. Results will be in Gods hand, but to make an effort is in our hands," he said.

Arjun Tendulkar on previous occasions bowled to the Indian team in the nets be it during the Champions Trophy in England in 2017 or before the T20 versus Sri Lanka in December 2017.

(With PTI inputs)

 
Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 12:43 [IST]
