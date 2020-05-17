Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar responds to Yuvraj Singh's juggle challenge in style - WATCH

By
Bengaluru, May 17: Former India star Yuvraj Singh challenged Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh on Twitter to juggle a cricket ball with the side of a bat and the master responded to it in style.

Yuvraj took to social media a few days ago to challenge his compatriots to a unique challenge as world cricket still remains halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"In these challenging times, I am committed to staying at home to prevent the spread of #Covid19 and will #KeepItUp as long as it is required. I further nominate master blaster @sachin_rt, hit man @ImRo45 and turbanator @harbhajan_singh @UN @deespeak," Yuvraj wrote on Twitter along with the video.

While Harbhajan and Rohit are yet to respond to the challenge, Tendulkar not only accepted it, but actually threw it back to Yuvraj by doing the same blindfolded.

"Yuvi, you had given me a very easy option. So now I am giving you a difficult option. I am nominating you my friend, come on do it for me buddy," said Tendulkar while juggling the ball in the video.

However, Tendulkar then revealed that he could see through the blindfold. Yuvraj responded to Tendulkar's tweet saying: "Mar gaye."

Yuvraj, who had lost control of the ball towards the end and had to use the face of the bat, said the challenge could be easy for Tendulkar and Rohit, but not so for Harbhajan.

"Easy for the Master Blaster, maybe easy for Rohit Sharma, but not so easy for Harbhajan Singh. All the best guys," he said.

Yuvraj also vowed to stay at home as long as possible to ensure limiting the spread of coronavirus while juggling the ball.

"In these challenging times, I am committed to staying at home to prevent the spread of #Covid19 and will #KeepItUp as long as it is required," he said via Twitter.

Story first published: Sunday, May 17, 2020, 10:30 [IST]
