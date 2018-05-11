Sachin Tendulkar reveals how he spotted MS Dhoni's captaincy talent: Watch

Ahead of 2007 T20 World Cup when these senior cricketers had decided to not participate, the BCCI stunned everyone by preferring young MS Dhoni ahead of Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag to lead the side.

Team India went on lifting the World Cup under Dhoni and a few years later it was revealed that the Big Three of Indian cricket had recommended the wicketkeeper-batsman for the role and rest, as they as is history.

Dhoni went on to win all three ICC trophies for India and emerge as one of the most successful captains across all formats. Dhoni won 2011 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy 2013. He's the only captain to have won all three ICC trophies.

Recently, in an interview with Gaurav Kapur, in his chat show Breakfast With Champions, Sachin revealed how he picked up Dhoni's brains while standing by his side at slip cordon and discussing fielding position.

Sachin said, "Whenever I used to be fielding in the slips, I would be discussing with him, constantly, about the fielding positions. I would say my opinions and ask him what he thought about them. It was during these interactions that I picked on his leadership ability."

Gaurav joked, "Dhoni may not have realised that it was a job interview."

In the candid interview, Sachin talked about his relationship with teammates Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag. Sachin revealed he used to call Ganguly 'Dadi' while others called him Dada.