Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sachin Tendulkar reveals James Anderson's secret! Find out about 'Jimmy's' success

By
Sachin Tendulkar reveals James Andersons secret! Find out about Jimmys success
Sachin Tendulkar reveals James Anderson's secret! Find out about 'Jimmy's' success

New Delhi, July 10: Sachin Tendulkar said James Anderson is the only bowler who could bowl a "reverse outswinger" with a wrist position of a conventional inswinger. Tendulkar has termed that 'reverse' reverse swing.

Speaking to West Indies legend Brian Lara on his '100MB' app, Tendulkar explained why Anderson could be vital for England in the ongoing Test against West Indies at the Ageas Bowl.

"With reverse swing, Jimmy Anderson was possibly the first bowler who bowled reverse swing also reverse," Tendulkar told Lara. In lucid terms, in case of conventional inswing to a right hander, the shiny part is on the outside and rough part on the inside. In case of reverse outswinger, the trajectory changes (moving away from right hander) but shiny part will still remain on outward side. The wrist position is different on both occasions.

According to Tendulkar, when he checked Anderson's wrist position, he saw him bowling the reverse outswinger but with wrist position of conventional inswinger, which is unheard of.

"What I experienced, over a period of time, that he would hold the ball as if he was bowling outswinger, but the release point, he would try and bring the ball back in. "....and number of batters would look at the wrist position, and what he has actually done, he's shown you that he's bowling inswing, but the imbalance between both sides of the ball would take the ball away from you," he added.

Tendulkar said by changing his wrist position quickly Anderson forces the batsman to commit to a shot. "What he has done is, he's got you to commit to play, for an inswinger and the ball, after covering almost three-fourths of the length of the pitch, starts leaving you. But you had already committed, because you've seen that inswing position, and that is something which was new to me. Nobody had done that."

Tendulkar said several bowlers including Stuart Broad have started using the same trick to trouble the opposition batters but it was Anderson who started the trend. "Now number of guys, you see their shine, and what they're trying to do - I spotted even Stuart Broad trying to do that at some stage, but Anderson started this long time ago. So I rate him very very highly. One of the best exponents of reverse swing," he said. Anderson is England's leading wicket-taker in Test cricket.

More SACHIN TENDULKAR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Federer targets 2021 return
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 16:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 10, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue