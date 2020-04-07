Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli among Top 7 greatest cricketers Michael Clarke played with or against

Clarke, who led Australia to the world cup glory in 2015, has revealed his list which comprises some of the biggest names that have graced the game.

During an interview with Big Sports Breakfast, the right-handed batsman, who made his international debut in 2003 against India and slammed a ton, revealed the names. Clarke scored over 15000 international runs and even slammed 36 tons.

Here are the top 7 cricketers picked by Clarke and what he had to say about them:

Brian Lara: Probably my favourite batsman through my career

Sachin Tendulkar: Probably technically the best batsman I ever saw. The hardest batsman to get out. I think Sachin, technically, didn't have a weakness. Part of you hoped that he made a mistake.

Virat Kohli: I think right now the best batsman across all three formats. His one day and T20 records are phenomenal and he's also found a way to dominate Test cricket. What Kohli and Tendulkar have in common is they love making big hundreds

AB de Villiers: I'm hoping he comes back and plays for South Africa again. Can bat anywhere in the order. Dominates T20 cricket.

Jacques Kallis: The greatest all-rounder that I played against. The impact he had against Australia, the way he was able to score runs against our attack was extraordinary.

Ricky Ponting: He's probably the best Australian batsman I played with.

Kumar Sangakkara: Phenomenal. I think he scored three hundred in a row in a world cup (in 2015). Sangakkara was a force and an absolute gentleman of the game.