Sachin Tendulkar wanted to retire in 2007, Gary Kirsten reveals reason

However, once Kirsten came in as head coach Tendulkar made an astounding 24 international hundreds in the next six years until his retirement in 2013.

Speaking on Talk sports' Following On podcast, the former South African opener said, "If I think of Sachin Tendulkar at that time, where he was when I arrived in India... he wanted to give up the game. According to him, he was batting out of position, he wasn't enjoying his cricket at all. Three years later, he scores 18 international hundreds in three years, goes back to batting where he wants to bat, and we win the World Cup."

The Indian team found itself amid tensed moments in the two years between 2005 and 2007 with Greg Chappell at the helm as coach. Chappell exited after India bowed out of the ICC World Cup 2007 in the league stage itself.

Kirsten said his primary priority was to create a friendly environment within the team so that all the players can perform to the optimum level.

"I ended up having a great coaching journey with him and that, for me, is where the essence of coaching is now, certainly modern coaching. You're actually facilitating people's ability to be the best version of themselves. All I did was facilitate an environment for him to thrive. I didn't tell him (Sachin Tendulkar) anything. He knew the game, but what he did need was an environment - not only him, all of them - an environment set up where they could be the best version of themselves," Kirsten said.

Under Kirsten India went on to win the ICC World Cup 2011 with MS Dhoni as the captain.