Sakshi Dhoni rubbishes reports of MS Dhoni's retirement, tweets 'it's all rumours'

By
Sakshi Dhoni rubbishes reports of MS Dhonis retirement, tweets its all rumours

New Delhi, Sep 12: MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni has rubbished the reports of her husband's retirement from international cricket and called them mere rumours.

Clearing the air over Dhoni's future in international cricket, Sakshi took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "It's all rumours."

Earlier, chairman of selectors for Indian Cricket team MSK Prasad had also flayed the speculations of veteran India cricketer's retirement news floating in the media.

MS Dhoni's retirement news incorrect: MSK Prasad

"I don't know from where these rumours started. I don't think they are true," was Chairman of Selectors MSK Prasad's response when the senior player's name cropped up while he was addressing a press conference to announce India's Test squad for the home series against South Africa.

The rumours were sparked after India captain Virat Kohli remembered a good partnership with his predecessor but the seemingly innocuous social media post ended up triggering a fresh avalanche of speculation on the former skipper's future.

It started with Kohli posting a picture of himself with Dhoni from the 2016 World T20 quarterfinal match against Australia, which India won by six wickets. In that match, Kohli top-scored with a 51-ball 82 not out and stitched a 67-run unbeaten partnership with his then captain Dhoni (18 not out) to steer India home.

"A game I can never forget. Special night. This man (Dhoni), made me run like in a fitness test @msdhoni," Tweeted Kohli alongside the picture.

The appreciation tweet, within no time, was linked to Dhoni's future and speculation started that the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman would be making an announcement by evening. Dhoni, who is currently on a break in the USA, became a trending topic on social media thanks to Kohli's post before the speculation was put to rest.

Dhoni's future has been a subject of intense speculation ever since he announced a sabbatical from the game after the World Cup in June-July. He made himself unavailable for the recently-concluded tour of the West Indies as well as the upcoming home assignment against South Africa.

The 38-year-old spent a chunk of the break time serving in the Territorial Army, where he is an honorary lieutenant colonel. The selectors, on the other hand, have made it clear that Rishabh Pant would be their top choice for the wicketkeeper's slot going forward and keeping next year's World T20 Championship in focus.

(With inputs from PTI)

Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 19:13 [IST]
