MS Dhoni's retirement rumours: Angry Sakshi tweets, 'lockdown has made people mentally unstable'

MS Dhoni's international retirement has been a very speculative topic since India's exit from last year's World Cup and certain users on Twitter resurrected the rumours with the hashtag #DhoniRetires on Wednesday (May 27) evening.

While passionate followers of the former Indian captain ardently maintained that these were just rumours, Sakshi also took note of the Twitter trend and lashed out at those spreading these rumours via social media.

"Its only rumours! I understand Lockdown has made people mentally unstable! #DhoniRetires .. Get a life ! (sic)," Sakshi wrote on Twitter.

However, just a few minutes after posting the tweet, she deleted it.

This is not the first time Sakshi has had to step in and refute reports of Dhoni's retirement. In September last year, she had taken to social media and rubbished rumours surrounding Dhoni's future.

"It's called rumours," Sakshi had tweeted.

Dhoni, who announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2015, played his last game in July 2019 against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final which India lost. And earlier this year the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman was excluded from BCCI's central contract, which led to further speculation over his future.

However, there were talks that an impressive IPL would bring him back in contention for the T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year. And his return to professional cricket was one of the main highlights of this year's Indian Premier League.

But, with IPL 2020 currently suspended indefinitely and T20 World Cup looking all set to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, chances of sporting an Indian jersey again look rather bleak.