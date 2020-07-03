England all-rounder Sam Curran tests negative for COVID-19

Curran pulled out of an intra-squad practice match in Southampton, which ends on Friday (July 3), as he was suffering from sickness and diarrhoea.

The 22-year-old was tested for coronavirus on Thursday (July 2) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) revealed he has been given the all-clear.

Curran has been self-isolating in his hotel room at the Ageas Bowl but is set to re-join his team-mates ahead of the first Test against West Indies, which starts next Wednesday.

He will be tested for COVID-19 again on Sunday along with the rest of the England team and management group.