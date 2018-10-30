Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik welcome baby boy

Sania delivered the child early Tuesday morning in Hyderabad, and both mother and child were well.

Shoaib tweeted: "Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled #BabyMirzaMalik."

Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled 🙏🏼 #BabyMirzaMalik 👼🏼 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) October 30, 2018

Shoaib Malik's manager and agent, Ameem Haq, tweeted that the Pakistani cricketer was "over the moon" to welcome their first child.

#BabyMirzaMalik boy is here! Baby and mother are all smiles, the dad is over the moon.

The couple, who got married in 2010, had confirmed the pregnancy news in April this year. Mirza, who took a break to have her baby, is aiming to be back on the court for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.