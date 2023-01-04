Sanju Samson doubtful for the 2nd T20I in Pune after suffering knee issue

Sanju Samson, who played the first match on Tuesday, has reportedly injured his knee and can be ruled out of the match in Pune.

The extent of the injury is so much that the player stayed in Mumbai to undergo scans and didn't travel with the team.

Sanju Samson Injury Reason:

The injury occurred after Samson attempted a dive to catch in the first over of the Sri Lanka chase on Tuesday.

Hardik Pandya opened the bowling for India and Pathum Nissanka managed a leading edge that flew to the mid-off region. Samson dived across and held to the ball, but the ball popped out of his grasp as the player touched the ground. He couldn't complete the catch but unfortunately managed to injure his knee.

The player, much to his credit, continued to be on the field, ignoring the issue. But later, he had swelling and the Kerala-born batter has been suggested for medical advice. It is learnt that the player may not be risked even if the injury is not a high-grade one.

Samson came back to the Indian side at the Wankhede but failed to capitalize on his opportunity. He managed to score just 5 runs before a wild shot led to his dismal dismissal.

India managed to win the first T20I match by just 2 runs as debutant pacer Shivam Mavi starred with the ball. Hardik Pandya also captained India for the first time on home soil, as India ticked with a win in their first assignment of 2023.

Who can replace Samson?

Sanju Samson's absence can open up a slot for either of Rahul Tripathi or Ruturaj Gaikwad in the team. Tripathi may well get the nod for his ability to play in the middle order.