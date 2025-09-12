Cricket Sanju Samson given huge warning amid Asia Cup 2025, ex-selector names Omitted star can take his Spot By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 11:07 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Sanju Samson was part of the India playing 11 which thrashed UAE in the Asia Cup 2025 opener. The Kerala star kept behind the wickets but didn't get a chance to bat as he was demoted to the middle-order.

Amid the questions regarding Sanju's role in the side, the Indian team management accommodated a returning Shubman Gill as an opener, which meant Sanju has to bat at no. 5, a position which has not yielded a lot of success for him.

As India take on Pakistan on Sunday (September 14) in their next match, former selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth has now sent a strong warning to Samson. Srikkanth admits the situation for Samson is not ideal as he is unable to open the batting, where he massively excelled in the T20 format. Apart from that, Srikkanth also suggests batting Sanju down the order may mean an opportunity for Shreyas Iyer in the coming days.

"I somehow feel by making Sanju bat at 5, they are making way for Shreyas Iyer to return to the side. Sanju hasn't batted much at 5 and he shouldn't bat at that position either. It will dent his confidence batting at No. 5. I am not too happy for him. To Sanju, I would warn him by saying that this is his last chance. I would also tell him if he fails to score in the next or three innings at this position, Shreyas Iyer will replace him," said Srikkanth on his YouTube channel.

The former India World Cup winner in 1983 also lamented the decision to use Samson as a finisher, as he believes the Indian team has plenty of players to hone the role.

"They are playing Sanju Samson in the middle-order. Are they going to use him as the finisher? No. That'll be Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. So, Samson will play at 5. Will he deliver? That's a question mark. You've accommodated Sanju Samson ahead of Jitesh Sharma. It is fine for this Asia Cup but what will happen in the T20 World Cup?" he added.

The Kerala player was in sublime touch for India last year in T20Is, where he scored 3 centuries. He was also excellent in the Kerala Cricket League for Kochi Blue Tigers, where the majority of his runs came as an opener. Although the role may not be ideal, Samson will have to onus to adapt and succeed in the Asia Cup.