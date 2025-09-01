Sanju Samson KCL 2025 Stats: 368 Runs, 30 Sixes and More - India star gives strong Asia Cup 2025 message

Sanju Samson is playing in the Kerala Cricket League 2025 for Kochi Blue Tigers. The India star was bought for a record Rs 26.80 lakh in the auction and has played a key part for his team in the tournament.
Season 2 of the Kerala Cricket League started in Thiruvananthapuram from August 21 and Sanju is the flagship star of the tournament.
Sanju has opened the innings in this KCL match, marking a strong comeback to the opening role despite team strategies potentially moving him down the order for the Asia Cup due to Shubman Gill's inclusion. In the Asia Cup 2025, Sanju is part of India's squad but may bat in the middle order rather than as an opener, adapting to the team's lineup that includes Gill and Abhishek Sharma at the top.
Sanju also notched up his maiden KCL century in the recent match against Kollam Sailors. The Rajasthan Royals captain is expected to leave the KCL midway for national duty, but the tournament serves as a crucial rehearsal for Sanju ahead of the Asia Cup.
Did not Bat
Sanju Samson managed 13 runs off 22 balls. It was an underwhelming performance for the 30-year-old as his runs only came in singles.
Sanju Samson showcased a remarkable performance as he made a blazing 42-ball century, scoring 121 runs in 51 balls with 14 fours and 7 sixes for the Kochi Blue Tigers.
Against the Titans, Sanju scored a fantastic 89 runs off just 46 deliveries. The India batter hit 4 fours and 9 mammoth sixes.
Sanju Samson was at his best against Trivandrum as he scored 62 runs off just 37 balls, hitting 4 fours and 5 sixes.
Sanju was at his devastating form again. The Kochi player opened and racked up 83 runs in just 41 deliveries as Kochi won the match.
vs Alleppey - 13 (22) [4s - 0, 6s - 0]
vs Kollam - 121 (55) [4s - 14, 6s - 7]
vs Thrissur - 89 (46) [4s - 4, 6s - 9]
vs Trivandrum - 62 (37) [4s - 3, 6s - 5]
vs Alleppey - 83 (41) [4s - 2, 6s - 9]
Matches: 6
Innings: 5
Runs: 368
Average: 73.60
Strike Rate: 186.80
Highest Score: 121
Fifties: 3
Centuries: 1
4s: 24
6s: 30
This is a proper statement from the India batter ahead of Asia Cup. Samson is expected to fly to Dubai on September 3 as he is part of the India squad. He is likely to play his final match for Kochi on Tuesday (September 2) against Calicut Globstars.