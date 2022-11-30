Sanju Samson omitted from India Playing 11: Fans start #JusticeForSanjuSamson campaign in Twitter

It was enough for netizens to start a campaign, #JusticeForSanjuSamson and troll the management decision to keep giving a place in the Playing 11 for Rishabh Pant in the place of Kerala wicketkeeper batsman.

Rishabh Pant could not anything special with the bat either as he got out for a 16-ball 10, further fuelling the imaginations of the meme nation members and troll gangs on line.

This is horrible team selection! How can you keep someone like Sanju Samson out of the game for long??#SanjuSamson #wewantsanju #WeWantSanju #JusticeForSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/wSuxis7aF9 — Tycoon World (@TheTycoonWorld) November 30, 2022

Former India batter and selector K Srikkanth too came down heavily on Pant for continuously missing out on the chances given to him by the India management.

In ODIs, the 25-year-old Pant had two fifties and a hundred in the 9 innings he has played in 2022, perhaps a reason behind him getting picked ahead of Sanju yet again.

"Maybe you can give him (Pant) a break and tell him 'just wait a bit, come and play in India', they haven't handled him well. Are you going to wait for a couple of matches before giving him a break or remove him after one or two games?" Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel, Cheeky Cheeka.

“Yes, Rishabh Pant is not utilising the chances he's getting. I am very disappointed - ennada Pant-u (what is this Pant)?,” he said.

“Mera white ball record kharab nahi hai”, and Rishabh Pant gets out for 10. Actions speak louder than words. He #justiceforsanjusamson #INDvNZ #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/fyPKnC7NfA — j̶a̶i̶s̶h̶ ( जैश) (@Jaishthebest) November 30, 2022

Pant was dismissed for 15 runs in the first ODI at Auckland while he did not get chance to bat in the rain-hit second ODI.

"You are messing up these chances. If you smash into such matches, it'll be good right? The World Cup is coming up. Already a lot of people are saying that Pant isn't scoring so it'll add fuel to the fire,” Srikkanth, a former India captain, said.

“He's going to put pressure on himself. He needs to reinvent himself. He has to do something right - stand and play for a while and then go for it... He's throwing his wicket away all the time,” he added.

The management wanted a sixth bowler as well, hence preferred Deepak Hooda to Sanju for the second and third ODIs against New Zealand.