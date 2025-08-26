Sanju Samson plays another Blistering knock in KCL 2025, gives clear message ahead of Asia Cup 2025

BWF World Championships: Who are the India players in Action Today? How and When to watch the Matches?

Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Sanju Samson has notched up another fantastic knock in the Kerala Cricket League 2025 as the India batter scored his second 50+ score in the tournament in a row on Tuesday (August 26).

Sanju opened the batting again for Kochi Blue Tigers and found excellent rhythm in the match against Thrissur Titans.

In the previous match, Samson scored a century as well against the Kollam Sailors. His 121 runs off just 51 deliveries helped the Tigers to chase a mammoth target of 237 runs. In this match against Thrissur, Sanju looked in tremendous touch as well.

The India batter got to his first thirty-odd runs extremely rapidly. He took apart the pacers in the powerplay and hit numerous sixes within the powerplay. And even after the end of fielding restrictions, Sanju continued his onslaught. The India player ended up scoring 89 runs off 46 deliveries, hitting 4 fours and 9 massive sixes in the process.

With the innings, Samson now also occupies the top spot in the run-scoring chart in KCL 2025. He has already amassed 223 runs in the tournament, at a magnificent average of 74. With the Asia Cup 2025 coming up, Sanju's rich vein of form will be a huge relief for team India.

Sanju sends clear message ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Amid the excellent form of Sanju Samson, it will be a selection dilemma as well for India's team management. With Shubman Gill in the side and appointed as vice-captain, it is to be seen how Gautam Gambhir and his think tank utilize the Kerala player in the side. Although Sanju can play in the middle overs, his prowess as an opener makes him a strong candidate for that role in the Indian team as well. And with these consecutive stellar knocks, the Kerala player has further solidified his case as an opener.