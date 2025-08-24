Where to Watch Fulham vs Man United Premier League match in India, UK, USA and other Countries? Schedule, Live Streaming, Telecast details

Sanju Samson scores fastest Half Century in Kerala Cricket League ahead of Asia Cup
Sunday, August 24, 2025

Sanju Samson has set the Kerala Cricket League ablaze with a scintillating batting display on Sunday (August 24).

The India batter has scored his maiden half-century in KCL in 16 balls, which is the fastest fifty in Kerala Cricket League's history.

The India batter is playing for the Kochi Blue Tigers and has been in devastating touch since the very first ball against the Kollam Sailors.

Sanju Samson scores fastest 50 in KCL

Chasing a mammoth total of 237 runs against the Sailors, Sanju Samson has provide the Kochi side a blistering start. Sanju started to hit the ball exquisitely from the start and got to his fifty in just 16 deliveries. He hit 9 fours and 2 sixes as he reached his fifty, and has continued his hitting prowess since. Samson's fifty has been the rapidest by a long margin as well, as the previous fastest fifty in the KCL was by Abdul Bazith, who got to the mark in 22 deliveries.

Sanju is playing the 3rd match this season and this is the second time he is batting in the KCL. In the previous match against Alleppey Ripples, the 30-year-old scored 13 runs off 22 balls. But in this match, he has looked in immense touch so far. Sanju Samson played the first KCL match with fever, but the player has recovered fully from the health issue.

Sanju is part of the India squad for the Asia Cup and will be leaving the KCL midway for national duty. The continental tournament starts from September 9 and the India star is making a strong case for himself to be a part of the playing 11.

Earlier, the defending champions Kollam Sailors put up a mammoth total of 236 runs. Kerala's ranji captain Sachin Baby scored 91 runs off 44 balls, while Punjab Kings' Vishnu Vinod scored 94 runs off 41 deliveries to propel the Sailors to the gigantic score.