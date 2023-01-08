Saurasish Lahiri Exclusive: Bengal stalwart speaks on Life as a Coach, Mukesh Kumar and incredible Surya

A stalwart of Bengal cricket, Saurasish Lahiri has represented Bengal for more than 15 years and now serves as the coach of the senior Bengal team.

MyKhel had an interactive chat with the former Bengal spin wizard, and we unearthed some beautiful gems. Here is the transcript of the interview-

On Thoughts of the Bengal Team in the current season:

Saurasish Lahiri says Bengal has the potential to go all the way, especially after some convincing performances in the last two or three years, but he believes they can get the elusive trophy this year.

"Yes, definitely we have the potential (Bengal can be Champions). In the last two or three years, we were close to winning it but we couldn't cross the final hurdle. But we have started very well and the greatest thing is that the core nucleus of the squad has remained the same. We are playing some very good cricket and are one of the main contenders to win the Ranji this year. But we have to keep in mind that Ranji is a Marathon, hence you have to be very careful."

On the Coach and the Ambitions:

"We try to tick all the boxes and work very hard to leave no stone unturned. The boys have also responded well in different situations. And we have got a new coach (Laxmi Ratan Shukla) who has been a legend for Bengal and a terrific human being. We are on the right track and we have faith in ourselves."

On Evolving as a Coach and his vision:

Saurasish Lahiri has just moved into the new role of coaching and already he has sharpened his skills under the guidance of Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman at the NCA. And when MyKhel asked about his vision and learning curve, Saurasish was quick to admit he thinks differently now.

"I have a different role now. My first stint was with under-23 for the first three years. We reached three finals and won One Championship. Then I was promoted to the senior team's role and last year was my first year with Bengal's senior squad. We have played some very good cricket in the white ball and so far we have been good in red ball cricket."

Guidance from Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman:

"I am very young and I am learning this trade. I was fortunate to work with Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman at NCA when I was an intern as a bowling coach there. I have a little bit of experience now and I have been through many situations, and I want to learn from my experiences and mistakes. I believe the one who repeats one's mistakes the least, flies the highest, and I just try to implement that."

"I am preparing for my failure as well"

Lahiri also believes the anticipation of a coach has to be spot on. He says he is still learning the trade and elaborated perfectly on how he is equipping himself for a low-key moment in his coaching career.

"I have seen only success in my coaching career and I know there will be failure. So I am preparing myself for that as well as it is quite natural. I am very much aware of it and it will be a challenge for me to react accordingly when I face that situation. I am learning every day and I am passionate and focused about my job. My work will reflect through the players as I can't play in the 22 yards anymore. We have to take care of the future generation and through their success, our success will reflect."

Saurasish Lahiri on Mukesh Kumar:

Saurasish Lahiri has seen Mukesh Kumar closely. Mukesh plays for Bengal and was in the India squad for the recently-concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka. Mukesh was also bought by Delhi Capitals for a mammoth INR 5.5 crore in the recent IPL auction. And Saurasish only had praises for the Bengal spearhead-

"He has been an exceptional bowler. He has come from a very humble background. He showed his quality in the first instance and since then it's been a long journey. He has worked very hard, lost his father but kept on fighting to fulfil his father's dream. I believe he is a fantastic red-ball bowler. He got all the opportunities in T20Is, ODIs for India so far, but I am more than 100 PC sure that if he gets an opportunity to play in Test cricket, he will do well."

Saurasish Lahiri on Abhimanyu Easwaran:

Bengal's premium batter Abhimanyu Easwaran became the first Indian domestic player to play in a ground that is named after him, and he scored a hundred in it as well against Uttarakhand in the Ranji Trophy recently. Saurasish hailed Easwaran for his amazing journey so far and believes he will soon wear the India colours.

"I was telling him (Easwaran) that it will be wonderful if he scores a hundred on his own ground. And he did that. He has been fantastic. At such a young age, he has piled up almost 6500 first-class runs, 20 hundreds! He also deserves a chance in the Test team and so far I believe he has done enough to play Test cricket for India."

"Surya playing cricket on a different planet," says Saurasish Lahiri

MyKhel asked Saurasish Lahiri about Suryakumar Yadav, the current superstar of Indian cricket who racked up his 3rd T20I hundred on Saturday (January 7) against Sri Lanka.

"Look, I think he is playing cricket in a different planet. Sometimes I just watch and get amazed at the kinds of shots he plays. The way he plays an outside off-stump delivery over the square leg area, that depicts his footwork and strong wrists. He is just incredible. Considering the power-hitting of Chris Gayle, I think Suryakumar Yadav is the most skilful batsman in the history of T20 cricket," Saurasish Lahiri concluded.