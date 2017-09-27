Secret of Yuzvendra Chahal's success against Maxwell

Bengaluru, September 27: Yuzvendra Chahal muting monster hitting Glenn Maxwell has a big role in India's success in the on-going one-day series against Australia.

The wiry leg-spinner explained his strategy against Maxwell on the eve of the fourth one-dayer against Australia at the M Chinnswamy stadium.

Virat Kohli's men eye unprecedented Perfect 10

"My plan to Maxwell is not to bowl at the stumps. That is his strong area. I tend to bowl outside the off stump and I vary my pace.

"I know that if I can bowl 2-3 dot balls, he will step out and try to play an aggressive shot. However, in order to beat the batsman, the line and length has to be perfect," said Chahal.

The leg-spinner said Indian spinners have outclassed their Aussie counterparts.

"Our spinners have taken 13 wickets as compared to the Australian spinners. We have used the conditions much better than them. That is our plus point. Adam Zampa is the only wrist spinner in their team and he is not featuring consistently," he said.

Chahal rated David Warner, who will be playing his 100th one-day match, as the most dangerous Australian player.

David Warner 100: 'I never thought I would come so far'

"Warner is Australia's key player. When he settles in, he can play the big knock. Although Aaron Finch scored a century in Indore, Warner is the most dangerous player. He has experience of playing in the IPL and his mindset is to attack.

"If he plays 40-50 balls, he can score 70-80 runs. Our main aim is to get Warner out quickly so that in the middle overs, we can maintain the pressure," he added.