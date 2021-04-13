Sehwag admires Sakariya's efforts, says IPL is true measure of Indian dream

In a high-scoring IPL 2021 affair, Sakariya managed to leave a lasting impression as he returned figures of 3-31 despite PBKS claiming a 4-run win. The youngster managed to take the wickets of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Jhye Richardson.

Last month, Sakariya had lost his younger brother, who died of suicide, while he was playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Saurashtra.

IPL 2021: Don’t have words to explain my feelings: RR captain Samson after his century went in vain

After getting to know about the incident, Sehwag took to social media to commend the youngsters effort, saying the IPL is a true measure of Indian dream and story of extraordinary grit.

"Chetan Sakariya's brother died of suicide a few months ago, his parents didn't tell him for 10 days as he was playing the SMA trophy. What cricket means to these young men, their families. IPL is a true measure of the Indian dream & some stories of extraordinary grit. Great prospect," tweeted Sehwag.

Chetan Sakariya's brother died of suicide few months ago,his parents didn't tell him for 10 days as he was playing the SMA trophy. What cricket means to these young men,their families .IPL is a true measure of the Indian dream & some stories of extraordinary grit🙏🏼Great prospect pic.twitter.com/r0mISy9Asv — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2021

Sakariya, who was a net bowler for the Virat Kohli-led franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last year, was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.2 crore in the players' auction held in February earlier this year.

IPL 2021: Kumar Sangakkara lauds Royals youngsters Riyan Parag and Chetan Sakariya

After the match against Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals team director Kumar Sangakkara also praised Sakariya for the composure exhibited by him.