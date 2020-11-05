Sehwag flays Shastri over comments on Rohit's fitness

Team India head coach Shastri, while speaking to a news channel had said he is not a part of the selection committee and hence it was not his call to include Rohit in the three squads for the tour of Australia beginning at the end of this month.

Shastri had said Rohit's medical report stated that "he could be in danger of injuring himself again" and advised the 32-year-old not to rush his comeback.

Sehwag flayed Shastri saying he could not believe that the head coach was not part of the selection panel.

"I don't think that it is possible that Ravi Shastri didn't know about Rohit Sharma's situation," Sehwag was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz website.

"Even if he isn't a part of the selection committee, the selectors must've spoken to him a day or two days ago regarding what he was thinking, and taken his feedback and inputs.

"I don't agree with this statement of Ravi Shastri that he's not a part of the selection committee. Even if it isn't official, the coach and captain must've spoken unofficially to the selectors regarding who should be in the team for the Australia tour," he added.

Rohit, who missed Mumbai Indians key fixtures since the Double Super Over loss to Kings XI Punjab, made a sudden return for the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions squad for their last league match against SunRisers Hyderabad.

The match was an inconsequential one for MI as they had already made it to the play-offs.

After the 10-wicket loss to SRH, Rohit said that his hamstring was fine.

"Ya, absolutely!" Rohit replied when commentator Mark Nicholas asked him if his hamstring was "completely fine".

Sehwag further stated that if the selectors felt Rohit was not fit, he could have been kept in the squad and a replacement could have been called in time if needed.

"I'm surprised to see that a player who's ready to play for the franchise has not been selected to play for the country. This is surprising and mismanagement from the BCCI. They should've taken all the information that if he can play for his IPL team, then he should be kept in the Indian team," the 42-year-old added.

MI take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (November 5). It remains to be seen if Rohit figures in playing XI or not.