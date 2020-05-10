Sehwag, Gambhir don’t know how to speak in public: Shoaib Akhtar

On Sunday, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar opened up in a freewheeling interview on social media app Helo. The Rawalpindi Express is not one to hold back and on Sunday the 44-year-old took a dig at former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir.

Talking about former India openers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, the former Pak player lashed out saying that the duo didn’t know how to speak in public.

“Sehwag and Gambhir are good human beings. They are very good people. But when they come on TV they say whatever comes to their mouth. Even I can use bad language and be abusive towards them. But I don't say such things, because children will watch the show.”

The former player who has been known for his aggressive nature on the field opened up about his interaction with Shah Rukh Khan, when he played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. “I’m very soft from the inside, but my image is serious and aggressive as a bowler. I have learnt how to love fans from SRK.

“SRK meets his fans as if he knew them for so long. He is like my elder brother and so is Aamir Khan,” revealed Akhtar, who also said that if he were a billionaire, he would like to settle down in Mumbai.

Talking about upcoming Pakistani cricketers like Naseem Shah, Akhtar said, “Naseem Shah and few newcomers will follow my attitude. In the coming years they'll also be more prepared and more conscious about their bowling rather than being aggressive.”