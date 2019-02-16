Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sehwag offers to take care of education of Pulwama terror attack martyrs' children

By Pti
sehwag

New Delhi, February 16: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Saturday offered to bear the educational expenses of children of all the CRPF personnel martyred in the dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

Pulwama terror attack: Kohli postpones Indian Sports Honours

On Thursday, at least 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers were killed in a terror attack while several others are battling for their lives following what is being termed as the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in the valley.

"Nothing we can do will be enough, but the least I can do is offer to take complete care of the education of the children of our brave CRPF jawans martyred in #Pulwama in my Sehwag International School @SehwagSchool , Jhajjar. Saubhagya hoga," Sehwag wrote on his twitter handle.

Star boxer Vijender Singh, who is employed with Haryana Police, is donating a month's salary. "I'm donating my one month's salary for the martyrs of #PulwamaTerrorAttack and want everyone to come forward and support the families. It is our moral duty to always standby them and make them feel proud of their sacrifices. Jai Hind," the Olympic medallist said.

An explosive-laden SUV rammed into one of the buses in the CRPF convoy at Awantipora town in the Pulwama district. Condolence messages have been pouring in for the family of the deceased soldiers since the news of the attack broke out.

Condemning the terror attack, the big-hitting former India opener had earlier tweeted, "Really pained by the cowardly attack on our CRPF in J&K in which our brave men have been martyred . No words are enough to describe the pain. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 16:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue