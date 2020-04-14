Sehwag’s batting technique was inspired from Ramayana!

The former cricketer, remembered as one of the most exciting openers to have played the game, opened up about his batting technique on social media site, Instagram on Monday. In his post Sehwag revealed that one of his batting techniques had been inspired from 'Ramayana’.

The novel coronavirus has brought the world to a screeching halt. And with everyone stuck at home due to the ongoing lockdown, popular shows like the Ramayana has made a comeback to the small screen and it has everyone glued to the TV screens.

The scene that Sehwag posted was from Ravan’s court. In the scene Bali’s son Angad is seen standing steady as one of Ravan’s generals attempt to move his feet as part of a challenge. Along side the picture, Sehwag posted, “So here is where i took my batting inspiration from :) Pair hilana mushkil hi nahi , namumkin hai . #Angad ji Rocks #ramayana #pairjamaana.” Sehwag, who has been known for his sense of humour, shared the same on Twitter.