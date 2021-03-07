Shahid Afridi's daughter to be engaged to Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi

Afridi said that Shaheen's family had made a formal approach asking for his daughter's hand in marriage. "Both families have reached a decision and my daughter is going to be engaged to Shaheen," Afridi said.

He added that a formal engagement will be announced soon. Shaheen's father Ayaz Khan also confirmed that he had sent the proposal to Afridi's family for his son and it has been accepted.

"We are very happy and both families have been in discussions for the last few months and hopefully now dates will be finalised soon," he said.

Shaheen's family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 7, 2021

Both Afridi and Shaheen recently featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which had to be postponed earlier this week due to several COVID-19 cases.