Shahid Afridi slams Gautam Gambhir for suggesting Team India boycott World Cup tie against Pakistan

By
Shahid Afridi slams Gautam Gambhir for suggesting Team India boycott World Cup tie against Pakistan

New Delhi, May 27: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has once again lashed out at ex-India cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir as latter once again suggested Team India to boycott the World Cup match against Pakistan.

Gambhir - who became a Member of the Parliament by winning the Lok Sabha 2019 Elections from East Delhi constituency - has been quite vocal against the cricket diplomacy between the estranged neighbours before entering active politics.

ICC WC Special Site | Full Schedule

After the ghastly terror attack on the CRPF jawans in Pulwama in Februray, a section in India suggested Virat Kohli and his band shouldn't play a single match of cricket with Pakistan as a mark of respect for the slain jawans.

Gambhir's latest remark wasn't liked by the former Pakistan captain who came out all guns blazing against ex-India opener in his autobiography and slammed ex-Delhi cricketer for his suggestion.

Shahid Afridi questions India voters

Reacting to Gambhir's suggestion, Afridi said at a press conference in Pakistan, "Do you think it is sensible what Gautam Gambhir has said? Does this look like something which a sensible person would say? Do educated people talk like this? They (voters in India) have voted for a man who lacks common sense."

Afridi slammed Gambhir in his autobiography

Afridi slammed Gambhir in his autobiography

Earlier, Afridi kicked-off a massive in his autobiography, titled Game Changer, Afridi claimed, "Some rivalries were personal, some professional. First the curious case of Gambhir. Oh poor Gautam. He & his attitude problem. He who has no personality. He who is barely a character in the great scheme of cricket. He who has no great records just a lot of attitude."

Commenting upon Gambhir's attitude the Pakistan all-rounder, who played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20 Internationals for Pakistan, claimed the southpaw was full of negativity in his playing days and that the latter thought he was cross between Sir Don Bradman and James Bond. "Gambhir behaves like he's a cross between Don Bradman & James Bond. In Karachi we call guys like him saryal (burnt up). Its simple, I like happy, positive people. Doesn't matter if they are aggressive or competitive, but you have to be positive & Gambhir wasn't," he wrote further.

Gambhir hits back at Afridi

Gambhir hits back at Afridi

Gambhir too didn't stop from responding in same vigour and said he'd take the 44-year-old cricketer to a psychaitrist.

Gambhir responded through his official twitter handle tagging Afridi. "...you are a hilarious man!!! Anyway, we are still granting visas to Pakistanis for medical tourism. I will personally take you to a psychiatrist," Gambhir tweeted.

India take on Pakistan on June 16

India take on Pakistan on June 16

India take on arch-rivals Pakistan on June 16 in the ICC World Cup 2019 in Manchester. The Men In Green have never won a single game against Men In Blue in the marquee event.

The WC match between India and Pakistan are the most sought-after in the tournament for they attract the highest number of viewership. More than a billion people watched the clash between these arch-rivals when they met each other in World Cup 2015.

The upcoming contest between them isn't going to be any different as the organisers have already billed it as the mother of all contests.

Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 14:25 [IST]
