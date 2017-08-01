Shahid Afridi, Virat Kohli play cricket diplomacy. Bat for each other

Bengaluru, August 1: India and Pakistan may not have active cricketing relation now, courtesy political turmoil between the two nations.
But that has not prevented cricketers from India and Pakistan to keep their bond going. Indian skipper Virat Kohli donated his bat to the Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) founded by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi.
Afridi, fondly called Lala, tweeted the picture of Kohli's signed bat and the Delhi man replied through his tweet his support for the SAF and causes it stand for.
Thank you @imVkohli for your kind gesture in support of @SAFoundationN. Friends & supporters like you ensure #HopeNotOut for everyone pic.twitter.com/T6z7F2OYLb— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 1, 2017
The SA foundation works like a family where every member is working towards a single objective-helping the underprivileged sections of the society.
You're most welcome Shahid Bhai.. Wishing you and the @SAFoundationN all the luck for the upcoming events. ☺️ #HopeNotOut https://t.co/Rv1NNPJGC5— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 1, 2017
The main focus of it is on helping those who are in need of a healthy life, access to a proper education and basic medical necessities, especially children.
OneIndia News