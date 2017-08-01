Cricket
Home » Cricket » News »Shahid Afridi, Virat Kohli play cricket diplomacy. Bat for each other

Shahid Afridi, Virat Kohli play cricket diplomacy. Bat for each other

Bengaluru, August 1: India and Pakistan may not have active cricketing relation now, courtesy political turmoil between the two nations.

But that has not prevented cricketers from India and Pakistan to keep their bond going. Indian skipper Virat Kohli donated his bat to the Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) founded by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi.

Virat Kohli file picture
Virat Kohli file picture

Afridi, fondly called Lala, tweeted the picture of Kohli's signed bat and the Delhi man replied through his tweet his support for the SAF and causes it stand for.

The SA foundation works like a family where every member is working towards a single objective-helping the underprivileged sections of the society.

The main focus of it is on helping those who are in need of a healthy life, access to a proper education and basic medical necessities, especially children.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 1, 2017, 17:35 [IST]
Read in Telugu: క్రికెట్ దౌత్యం: అఫ్రిది ఫౌండేషన్‌కి విరాళంగా కోహ్లీ బ్యాట్
