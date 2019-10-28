Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Shakib al Hasan will not face legal action but should reply to showcause notice: BCB

By
Shakib al Hasan spared of legal action by BCB
Shakib al Hasan spared of legal action by BCB

Dhaka, October 28: Shakib al Hasan is unlikely to face any legal action from the cricket board but Bangladesh's Test and T20 captain will still have to reply to the showcause notice for violation of central contract clause, CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said.

Shakib had signed as the brand ambassador of country's telecom major 'Grameenphone', which is a direct competitor of team's sponsor 'Robi'

According to the central contract clause, this is a violation and an angry BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon had threatened legal action against the all-arounder.

However according to Bangladesh's CEO Chowdhury has said that no legal action will be taken against Shakib.

"It's an internal matter of the board and that's why there is no need to take any legal action against Shakib. However he certainly has to explain why he signed an endorsement deal which is in violation of central contract," BCB CEO has been quoted by country's leading Bengali daily 'Prothom Aalo'

Earlier BCB president had lashed out the senior cricketer accusing him of causing financial loss to the cricket board by breaching the central contract clause.

"We are going into legal action. We cannot spare anyone in this regard. We will ask for compensation. We will seek compensation from the company as well as from the player," Hasan had said after Grameenphone issued a press release naming the player as their 'Brand Ambassador'

"Robi was our title sponsor and Grameenphone did not bid and instead they grabbed few cricketers by paying them TK One or Two Crores. What happened in the end? The board lost TK 90 Crores in three years," he had also said.

More SHAKIB AL HASAN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
How PNG qualified for ICC T20 WC
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, October 28, 2019, 15:37 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue