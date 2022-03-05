Shane Warne passes away: Thailand doctor reveals final moments, cause of death

"The patient was intubated. We continued to resuscitate and provide CPR for 45 minutes. The doctor on duty concluded that the patient had passed before arriving at the hospital," Dulyakit Wittayachanyapong, medical director of Thai International Hospital, said.

Warne was 52 years old. Fox Sports television quoted a family statement as saying Warne died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Warne worked as a commentator for Fox Sports.

The statement said, "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and ... could not be revived.

"After the hospital was contacted by the hotel, we sent an emergency medical team to assist the patient at the premise.

We received the call around 4.40 p.m. and the team arrived around 5 pm,"

Wittayachanyapong said. "There were people who were with him and rescue workers already performing the CPR. Our team continued to provide the CPR there and during transportation to the hospital.

“We continued to resuscitate and provide CPR for 45 minutes," he added.

Warne’s death

Shane Warne, 52, has passed away on Friday (March 4) due to suspected heart attack, as per a report in Fox Sports.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Warne's management released a statement.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course,” it said.

Tribute to Warne

Tributes from all over the sporting world poured in as Warne’s death confirmed. From his team-mates to players whom he played against reserved the richest accolades for the legend.

The Cricket Australia announced that they will erect a Shane Warne Stand at the MCG, Warne’s home ground in Victoria. Warne has taken 708 Test wickets for Australia in a glittering career that was also laced with its share of controversies.