Shane Warne passes away: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma pay tribute to legend who lived King size life

The iconic spinner, second highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, passed away in Thailand following a suspected heart attack.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma condoled the demise of spinner Shane Warne, calling it a huge loss in the cricketing world and he also said that Warne inspired the whole new generation of cricketers and he did wonders with the ball.

"Absolutely devastated to hear the news of Shane Warne passing away. It's a huge huge loss in our cricketing world. And we do all understand his contribution to the cricketing world.

“He inspired the whole new generation of cricketers and he did wonders with the ball, we all know about that. So it's a huge huge loss, you know as soon as we got to hear, it was so sad and extremely sad to hear.

“But I just want to give condolences to his family, his three children and the loved ones," said Rohit Sharma in a video on BCCI's official Twitter account.

Star batter Virat Kohli also grieved the unfortunate demise of legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne, calling his passing unpredictable and fickle and he is still in shock and disbelief by the news.

"We got the sad news last night about the demise of Shane Warne. Out of nowhere, to be honest, we carry on doing what we do in life, we think everything is all about what we are doing in the present moment all are troubles and things going wrong and things that we look forward to.

“We realised very quickly that life is so unpredictable and fickle. We just need to be grateful for all the moments that we are alive.

“Passing at the age of 52 is something that is totally unexpected and went far too early. I stand here in disbelief and shock," said Virat Kohli.

"I got to know him off the field as well and the persona and charisma he brought to every conversation he was a part of, I can understand what he brought to the field as well.

“He was an honest man any conversation you had with him you can see the passion, spoke so clearly and he knows what he was saying.

“Live life king size just very grateful to have known him and to he was the greatest spinner that I have ever played in the game.

"Needless to say he surely will be missed. That I hope we can put things in the right perspective in life knowing how unpredictable things are.

“My deepest condolence to his family, his close ones, his children and his parents, I know how difficult it would be and they have all our support and they are in our thoughts. God bless his soul," he added.

The leg-spinner was known for his guile bowling and took a total of 1001 wickets. He became the first-ever bowler to scale the peak of 1,000 international wickets.