Shane Warne says Steve Waugh was the most selfish Australia cricketer

"Wow ! So S Waugh was involved in the most ever run outs in test cricket (104) & ran his partner out 73 times - is that correct ? Mmmmmmmmm (sic.)" he tweeted.

He then said in a later tweet: "For the record AGAIN & I've said this 1000 times - I do not hate S Waugh at all. FYI - I picked him in my all time best Australian team recently. Steve was easily the most selfish cricketer that I ever played with and this stat....... (sic.)"

Despite the number of years the pair shared the dressing room in the dominant Australian team of the late 1990's Warne and Waugh share a frayed relationship ever since Warne was dropped during a Test tour of the West Indies in 1999. Warne had previously called Waugh selfish in his 2018 autobiography as well.

"Steve Waugh was the most selfish player I ever played with and was only worried about averaging 50," he had said in the book.