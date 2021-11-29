Shardul Thakur all set to get engaged on Monday with long-time girlfriend

The 30-year-old Thakur will get engaged on the day, and the marriage is set to take place next year after the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Aussies are the defending champions of the tournament, beating New Zealand in the final at the UAE last month.

Thakur was part of India’s campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, that saw the team getting knocked out in the league stages itself after defeats to New Zealand and Pakistan.

“There is a small engagement function at the 's facility in on Monday, for which he has invited 75-odd guests-mostly close friends and family members.

“The wedding is likely to take place after the T20 World Cup in Australia next year," a source close to the player told the Times of India.

Shardul has played 4 Tests, 15 ODIs and 24 T20Is for India but is currently on a break after the T20 World Cup 2021. He is not part of India’s on-going home T20I and Test series against New Zealand.