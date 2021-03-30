Shastri helped Rohit, Kohli sort out their differences: Report

Social media users were engaged in a hot debate as the rumours about the two falling apart grew. But the body language during the just-concluded England series says a different story and all seems to be well.

According to a report in the Times of India, the two cricketers sat down and discussed their issue and the credit of this goes to coach Ravi Shastri. Moreover, with the bio bubble players have the opportunity to blend more and the relationship of the team has grown stronger.

“Apart from winning two big series, that’s been the biggest gain inside the Team India dressing room. A great deal of personal bonding has happened in recent weeks and they’re more in sync now than ever with regards to their cricket, the team, their responsibilities and the upcoming challengers. They understand now, more than ever, that the team will only benefit if they find themselves on the same page. This has been the biggest takeaway in the last four months,” a source was quoted as saying by TOI.

As per the reports the bio bubble has helped the team bonding become stronger and the duo have had a chance to put aside their differences.

The Indian team just ended a successful England series. India won the Test, T20I and ODI series. Up next is the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is set to get underway from April 9.